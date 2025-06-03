CW on contracts

By , Senior Reporter
CW on contracts

"It's a massive boost, absolutely huge. A lot of the talk is about transfers, but the renewals are just as important because of who we need to get renewed. You're not talking about any old players, you're talking about the real core group in Gabriel, Saliba, Saka, two real talented youngsters in Myles and Ethan.

"It's a really important summer for renewals and to start it off with Gabriel, who in my view was Arsenal's Player of the Season, it's a huge boost. These talks have been going on for quite a long time now, but for Andrea Berta to come in and get them over the line pretty quickly - he's had to build these relationships.

"It's not like Edu who had relationships with the player, agents, families. Berta's come in, had to pick up the pieces and build those relationships, which are really important. For him to get this one over the line will be a big boost to him.

"It'll be a big statement for Arsenal, a big statement for Andrea Berta as well. To see such an important player sign early on, the snowball effect it could create could be really, really important. Massive news."


"That was a fear, wasn't it? The longer it goes on, you start to worry. Is this group going to break up? We've seen it before, Tottenham are an example under Pochettino - they got up to second, couldn't quite get over the line. The squad started to dismantle and you had to start all over again. You don't want to see that happening with Arsenal.

"They've worked so hard to get into the position they are. You don't want to lose those big players. A, because it sends out a bad message and others can start to follow suit, and then it's more difficult to bring in top players because they're seeing big players leaving.

"It's a really important statement, and for someone like William Saliba as well. To see his mate, his mentor almost; when he talks about Gabriel, you can feel the respect coming out, as a friend but as a player as well. To see Gabriel sign that contract, you've got to think that will help with Saliba at such an important time of his renewal."

ID:574162:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2129:
Written by
Ben Knapton
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference on November 25, 2024
Read Next:
Guardiola makes major transfer claim on two Man City veterans before Club World Cup
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLiverpool38259486414584
2Arsenal382014469343574
3Manchester CityMan City38218972442871
4Chelsea38209964432169
5Newcastle UnitedNewcastle382061268472166
6Aston Villa38199105851766
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest381981158461265
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38161396659761
9Bournemouth3815111258461256
10Brentford38168146657956
11Fulham38159145454054
12Crystal Palace381314115151053
13Everton381115124244-248
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham381110174662-1643
15Manchester UnitedMan Utd38119184454-1042
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38126205469-1542
17Tottenham HotspurSpurs38115226465-138
RLeicester CityLeicester3867253380-4725
RIpswich TownIpswich38410243682-4622
RSouthampton3826302686-6012
> Premier League Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!