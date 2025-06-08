Manchester United are keen on bringing Byran Mbeumo to Old Trafford, but they may face a fight to win the race after a Premier League rival makes a sack decision.

Manchester United have reportedly braced themselves for competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have already completed a deal to bring Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford this summer.

Cunha will be one part of a summer rebuild, with a number of stars such as Marcus Rashford and Antony likely to leave, while replacements are expected to replace them.

Brentford attacker Mbeumo is said to have settled on United as his preferred destination, with the clubs in negotiations for his transfer.

However, Mbeumo’s current boss Thomas Frank has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Tottenham following Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal on Friday.

The Mirror claim that Frank has already informed Spurs of his desire to hijack United’s deal for the Bees forward, putting Ruben Amorim’s plans in jeopardy.

Spurs or United?

Spurs finished the Premier League season in 17th place – two places below United – but their Europa League final win against Amorim’s side mean they will be playing Champions League football next term.

The Red Devils cannot offer Mbeumo European football of any kind, but given the forward has already reportedly turned down Newcastle United, perhaps continental football is not of paramount importance to him.

The 25-year-old would be a good stylistic fit in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, while he could be competing for a place in Spurs’ team with Brennan Johnson on the right.

It should be noted that Frank has proven he can adapt attacking system’s to get the best out of the forwards at his disposal, with Mbeumo a beneficiary of that in 2024-25, scoring 20 Premier League goals despite Ivan Toney’s having departed in the summer of 2024.

If the forward was to make the switch to London, it would not be surprising if Frank was able to platform both him and Johnson in the same XI.