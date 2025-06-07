A Serie A transfer chief confirms that his side are interested in signing one of Manchester United's misfiring strikers in the summer transfer window.

Misfiring Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is on the radar of Inter Milan, club president Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed.

The young Dane is yet to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford and was found wanting throughout last season, managing just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

Hojlund did make his mark in the Europa League with six goals and three assists from 15 outings, but Ruben Amorim's men suffered heartbreak against Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

With no European football on offer next season, Man United are expected to make a few high-profile sales to balance the books, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempts to steer the club further away from financial oblivion.

Hojlund has been viewed as a natural candidate for the chop following two mediocre years in Manchester, and a return to Serie A - where he rose to prominence with Atalanta BC - has unsurprisingly been mooted.

Inter confirm Hojlund could be subject of "possible negotiations"

Earlier this week, it was reported that Champions League runners-up Inter had made contact regarding a deal for Hojlund, hoping to understand the feasibility of a transfer.

Nerazzurri president Marotta was recently directly asked about his side's interest in Hojlund by Tuttomercatoweb, and he confirmed that the Scandinavian could be the subject of potential talks.

"We have been working, in particular [Piero] Ausilio and [Dario] Baccin, for months on what could be possible adjustments, we know that the offensive department is the one that receives the most attention," Marotta replied when quizzed on Hojlund.

"The names you have made can be included in a list of other names that will be the subject of investigation and possible negotiations."

Hojlund still has three years left to run on his contract with Man United, who agreed to stump up £72m to prise him away from Atalanta in the summer of 2023.

However, the Denmark international has only managed an indifferent 26 goals and six assists from 95 matches for the Red Devils in all tournaments, and Ratcliffe is not expected to turn his nose up to a reasonable offer in the club's current economic state.

Who could follow Hojlund out of Man United exit door?

Man United have already trimmed their wage bill down by not extending the contracts of Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof, all of whom are departing on free transfers.

Of course, some of those saved monies will go towards paying Matheus Cunha's salary and £62.5m transfer fee, but a few high-profile sales are anticipated between now and the closure of the second transfer window.

Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo could be on the way out too, while both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir could be given the green light to leave if Man United can sign a new number one goalkeeper.

The first summer transfer window - an exceptional registration period for the Club World Cup - is open until June 10, after which the second market begins on June 16 and runs until 7pm on September 1.