Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho reportedly makes a decision about his future as Ruben Amorim looks for ways of generating transfer funds for a summer revamp.

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has decided against playing for the club again after returning from Chelsea, according to the latest reports.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in May, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim will be hoping for a relatively smooth summer.

However, the Portuguese coach faces the headache of having to find attacker Sancho a new club following his return to Old Trafford from the Blues.

Chelsea had the option to sign the Englishman for a fee of £25m, but after winning the Conference League final, the Londoners decided to pay a £5m penalty to send Sancho back to United.

The Mirror report that the 25-year-old has no intention of ever playing for the Red Devils, which gives Amorim an unnecessary dilemma ahead of a pivotal summer window.

Why Sancho must be sold

United are said to be under severe pressure financially following their failure to qualify for Europe, with some reports suggesting that they will need to sell stars if they are to fund a significant summer revamp.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was linked with a £100m move to the Saudi Pro League, and his sale would have contributed considerably to Amorim's budget.

However, the attacking midfielder rejected a move away from the club, meaning United now have fewer sellable assets from which to generate funds.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho could be sold, but the former may prove difficult to offload due to his high wage demands, a similar issue with Sancho.

Sancho is on a weekly salary in the region of £300,000, and there are few clubs across the continent capable of matching his demands, which complicates the possibility of a transfer.

The Englishman only has a year left on his deal and his time at Manchester United will almost certainly come to an end sooner rather than later, but it would be best for all parties if an amicable deal to leave could be agreed.