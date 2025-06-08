Manchester United could look to move on a number of players this summer, and a report suggests that Inter Milan hold interest in signing one of the Red Devils' attackers.

Inter Milan have reportedly contacted Manchester United about a permanent deal for struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund.

After a season in which the Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final, it would be understandable if boss Ruben Amorim had ambitions of moving on a number of players.

Considering the club only scored 44 goals in the top flight in 2024-25, the Portuguese coach is likely to sanction the exits of underperforming attackers.

Forwards like of Antony and Hojlund have found form difficult to come by, with the latter the subject of interest from sides in Serie A after a disappointing campaign.

The Daily Mail report that giants Inter Milan hope to provide new head coach Cristian Chivu with a new striker, and the club have made contact with United regarding a deal for Hojlund.

Hojlund's time at United analysed

Hojlund played 32 times in the Premier League for United last season - starting on 23 occasions - but the Danish international only scored four goals.

The striker managed to score 10 goals in the top flight in 2023-24, a respectable tally considering it was his debut season in England after signing from Atalanta.

It should also be noted that while he has faced scrutiny for his displays in the final third, he is still only 22 years old and has considerable room for growth as a player.

However, it is difficult to justify his place in the XI given he was signed for £64m plus a further £8m in potential add-ons in the summer of 2023, a fee which he has failed to live up to.

United have also been linked with a several striker targets in the upcoming transfer window, with Sporting Lisbon number nine Viktor Gyokeres reportedly of interest to Amorim.

It would perhaps be best for Hojlund's own personal development if he was to move back to Italy, where he showed promise as a youngster, netting nine goals in Serie A in 2022-23 as a 19-year-old.