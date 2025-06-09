Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma discusses a potential switch to either Manchester City or Manchester United with his teammates, according to a report.

The Italian shot-stopper entered the summer transfer window on the back of a heroic season for the French and European champions, playing a fundamental role in their Champions League triumph.

However, Donnarumma's long-term future remains the subject of increasing uncertainty, as the former AC Milan starlet is due to become a free agent in just over 12 months' time.

PSG are naturally determined to extend Donnarumma's contract beyond the summer of 2026, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations, and Man United and Man City are said to be two of four clubs monitoring developments.

If no new deal is agreed between the goalkeeper's representatives and PSG in the coming weeks, the Parisiens will come under increasing pressure to sell this summer lest they risk losing him for nothing in 2026.

Donnarumma 'tempted' by Man City, Man Utd moves

Now, French outlet L'Equipe claims that both Man City and Man United would be 'tempting' moves for Donnarumma, who is seriously considering making the switch to the north of England.

The 26-year-old has even gone as far as mentioning the possibility of such a transfer to his teammates, having seemingly been left dissatisfied with PSG's latest contract offer.

Les Parisiens' football advisor Luis Campos is allegedly trying to reduce Donnarumma's base pay and include more performance-related bonuses which could push his wage up, and the club may not make a more compelling offer to their number one goalkeeper.

Donnarumma remained as tight-lipped as he could be when asked about his future on Italy duty, telling journalists: "I don't know yet what will happen, I haven't decided anything.

"For the moment, I want to focus on matches with the national team, and nothing else. The situation at the club, I will discuss it in the coming days with the management and my staff. For the moment, it is still too early."

Donnarumma has recorded 51 clean sheets in 154 appearances for PSG across all tournaments since joining on a free transfer from AC Milan in the summer of 2021, prior to which he played over 250 times for the Rossoneri.

The state of play with Man Utd and Man City's goalkeepers

While Man United also have many outfield priorities to address and limited funds to do it, Ruben Amorim is not expected to stand in Andre Onana's way of leaving if the right opportunity presents itself.

The ex-Inter Milan shot-stopper is now believed to be in advanced discussions with a Saudi Pro League club, and his deputy - Altay Bayindir - has struggled to prove his first-team credentials when given the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Man City head coach Pep Guardiola recently affirmed that both Ederson and Stefan Ortega "have to stay" at the Etihad for the 2025-26 season, seemingly playing down his side's chances of adding to their goalkeeping ranks.

Porto's Diogo Costa and Espanyol's Joan Garcia were also tipped to sign for the Sky Blues this summer, but the latter should soon be unveiled as Barcelona's new goalkeeper.