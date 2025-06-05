Aston Villa are reportedly one of three clubs across Europe that hold an interest in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Aston Villa are reportedly one of three clubs across Europe who are giving consideration to a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international has just spent the season on loan at Chelsea where he contributed five goals - including one in the Conference League final - and 10 assists from 41 appearances in all competitions.

However, rather than take up a £25m option to sign Sancho, the Blues have paid a £5m penalty fee to send him back to Old Trafford, leaving his career in limbo.

Soon after that development, it was claimed that a move to the Saudi Pro League was most realistic, a consequence of his wage demands being too high for Chelsea and other European teams.

Nevertheless, as per <em>TEAMtalk</em>, there are three teams on that continent that are open to negotiating a deal for the 25-year-old.

Which clubs are Sancho admirers?

The report alleges that Aston Villa are currently the solitary Premier League club that are open to adding Sancho to their ranks.

As it stands, Villa are seemingly more focused on ensuring that they comply with the relevant Premier League and UEFA financial regulations ahead of the end of June.

On the flip side, reinforcements are required with Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford currently in line to return to their parent clubs after their respective loan stays.

Serie A champions Napoli and AC Milan are also said to be monitoring the situation, aware that Man United have no interest in retaining Sancho on his current wages.

Are all options on the table?

Having come close to generating £25m from Sancho's sale, it is clear that United will be frustrated having missed out on that sum of money when they are attempting to make their own additions.

With Sancho said to be on £300,000 per week, though, the Red Devils hierarchy may have to be open to one of his admirers taking on the bulk of his wages over being focused on a transfer fee.

There is one year left on his United contract, presumably with a 12-month option, but the pros and cons of activating that likely clause will need to be weighed up.

As such, United find themselves in a weak position unless a Saudi Pro League club is prepared to meet their demands over a transfer fee.