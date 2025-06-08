Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly learn Victor Osimhen's final decision over a potential move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly turned down the chance to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The forward is searching for a new club after recently completing a successful loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Osimhen racked up 37 goals in 41 competitive matches to help Galatasaray lift the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish club.

The 26-year-old is now set to return to his parent club Napoli, but he will not continue his playing career with the Italian side following a breakdown in the relationship between the two parties last year.

Manchester United and Chelsea are among those who have been linked with a potential move for the Nigeria international this summer.

Osimhen rejects Al-Hilal

However, it looked as though a Premier League move was completely off the table following a report that Osimhen had accepted an offer to join Al-Hilal.

But in a dramatic twist in the transfer saga, journalist Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Osimhen will not join the Saudi Pro League side.

The latest update claims that Osimhen has turned down the chance to join Al-Hilal on a lucrative contract, with the forward seemingly keen to continue his playing career in Europe.

Al-Hilal were willing to pay the player's €75m (£63.2m) release clause, but they will now have to turn to other targets in their quest to strengthen Simone Inzaghi's squad.

Could Osimhen move to Premier League?

Chelsea have previously been linked with Osimhen, but they may decide against a summer move after they recently recruited Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

In contrast to the Blues, Man United are still searching for a prolific number nine to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.

There has previously been a suggestion that they could offer Alejandro Garnacho or Ramus Hojlund to Napoli in a player-plus-cash deal for Osimhen.

It now remains to be seen whether Man United will consider stepping up their interest following the forward's decision to turn down a move to the Saudi Pro League.

If they do make an effort to sign Osimhen, the Red Devils will face competition from Galatasaray, who are keen to bring him back to the club following his successful loan spell.