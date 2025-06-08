Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund responds to speculation surrounding his future amid links with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has insisted he expects to remain at Old Trafford despite being linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Hojlund has struggled to fulfil his potential since he completed a £72m transfer from Atalanta in the summer of 2023.

The Dane particularly struggled in the 2024-25 campaign, mustering just 10 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.

As a result of his poor form, there has been speculation suggesting that Man United could look to offload Hojlund this summer.

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta recently admitted that Hojlund is among a list of names that is “subject of investigation and possible negotiations”.

Hojlund addresses Man United future

A recent update claimed that Inter have already made contact with Man United over a potential move to sign the Denmark international.

While Inter appear keen to secure his signature, Hojlund insists he still expects to be a Man United player for the 2025-26 campaign.

"I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United," Hojlund told Danish outlet Bold.

"I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway.

"I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030.

"I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season."

Could Hojlund still leave Man United?

Hojlund may be preparing for a third season with Man United, but his comments are unlikely to bring an end to the speculation surrounding his future.

Man United have already strengthened their attacking options with the addition of Matheus Cunha, and they appear determined to add Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo to Ruben Amorim's squad this summer.

The Red Devils are also looking to recruit a new number nine, which could harm Hojlund's chances of gaining regular playing time next season.

As a result, it seems likely that Man United would entertain offers for Hojlund if they are able to sign a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window.