England manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Jack Grealish would benefit from leaving Manchester City this summer after admitting that the attacker "needs to make himself available by playing” if he wishes to return to the Three Lions squad.

The 29-year-old is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium, with both himself and the Citizens open to a parting of ways in the summer transfer window.

Sports Mole understands that the Citizens would approve sending Grealish out on loan, but not to a fellow Premier League team who could rival them for a place in the Champions League.

Grealish's £300,000-a-week salary could be a significant obstacle to any potential transfer, though, as Premier League clubs not contending for a top-five finish would likely struggle to meet his high wage demands.

Man City's No.10 has categorically ruled out a return to boyhood club Aston Villa, while the player's camp are not keen for him to move abroad, despite reported interest from Serie A champions Napoli.

Grealish was limited to just seven Premier League starts for Man City last season and played only four minutes in total across their final seven matches, at a time when Pep Guardiola’s side were chasing Champions League football.

Tuchel offers Grealish ultimatum to boost England hopes

He was left out of City’s matchday squad for their final game of the domestic campaign away against Fulham, and it has been widely reported that the attacker will also be omitted from Guardiola’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup later this month, raising further doubts over his future.

Unsurprisingly, Grealish has not been called up to Tuchel’s latest England squad ahead of a World Cup qualifier with Andorra on Saturday and a friendly clash against Senegal next Tuesday.

Ahead of the Three Lions’ trip to Andorra, Tuchel has offered Grealish an ultimatum to boost his chances of a return to selection ahead of the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Discussing Grealish’s future, the England boss told reporters: "Very easy. My thoughts are still the same. I love Jack. I love his personality and, of course, his talent. He is a very unique player who can handle big pressure on the field. He's never shy of pressure.

"And the opposite - I think he grows in big matches. But he is a player that needs minutes, minutes and minutes, and he simply does not get them since a very, very long time. Nothing has changed.

Tuchel expecting Grealish to miss Club World Cup

“I have spoken to him before the first international camp and very shortly after the FA Cup final, but not since then.

"I have maybe the same information than you, that City is even thinking not to take him to the Club World Cup. So he needs to make himself available by playing.

"Because I think this is one of his key strengths, to go every three days and to get better and better and better with every minute that he has in his legs. And that's just missing, nothing else."

Grealish still has two years left on his contract at Man City, but talkSPORT claims that the attacker is now ready to say goodbye to the club having accepted that his career at the Etihad is over.

While a loan exit is thought to be favoured by the Citizens, it has also been reported that they could entertain offers in the region of £40m for Grealish, four years on from signing him for a British-record fee of £100m from Aston Villa.

Grealish is currently away on holiday in Ibiza, while his representatives are believed to be working to find him a new destination where he can gain regular first-team football.