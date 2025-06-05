Manchester City are reportedly edging closer to completing an £81.7m double deal as two of their top targets are scheduled to undergo medicals this weekend.

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

Under the guidance of new sporting director Hugo Viana, the Citizens are actively pursuing several transfer targets as they endeavour to revamp Pep Guardiola's squad before the FIFA Club World Cup begins in a few weeks’ time.

Wolves star Ait-Nouri features high on Man City's list of targets and it was reported earlier this week that they are ‘expected’ to complete the signing of the 23-year-old after enquiring about the conditions of a deal to lure him away from Molineux.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens now have a club-to-club agreement with Wolves to recruit Ai-Nouri for a total fee close to €40m (£33.7m).

Ait-Nouri is said to have accepted Man City’s project earlier this week and he is expected to undergo a medical on Saturday ahead of finalising his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Ait-Nouri to undergo medical ahead of completing Man City transfer

Ait-Nouri is currently away on international duty with Algeria ahead of friendly fixtures with Rwanda and Sweden, and he was asked by the media about a potential move to Man City on Thursday.

He said: "No, for now I am concentrating on Algeria national team, the important thing is the two next matches, we will see how it goes.

“Honestly, I do not know at all, we will see. The most important thing is the two matches which we played with the national team, I am concentrating on that, we will see.”

However, Ait-Nouri is now expected to miss tonight’s (Thursday’s) friendly with Rwanda, as he is set to leave the national team set-up and travel to Manchester for a medical.

Ait-Nouri was also asked about Man City boss Guardiola and told reporters: “Yes, everyone knows that, he is a great coach, after that I said the most important thing is to concentrate on the national team."

Ait-Nouri impressed throughout the 2024-25 campaign for Wolves, recording four goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League games as a left wing-back, and speculation over a summer exit has intensified since he changed agents last month.

The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest in the Algerian, who has a year left on his contract at Molineux, but it appears that Man City are set to win the race for his signature.

Ait-Nouri has been described as a “phenomenally gifted left-back” by Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany, and he believes that he can "solve an awful lot of problems" in Guardiola’s team.

Ait-Nouri to join Reijnders, Cherki at Man City?

Man City have also agreed a deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders for an initial €57m (£48m) which could rise to €70m (£58.9m) with add-ons, and Fabrizio Romano claims that the Dutchman will undergo his medical on Sunday.

Romano adds that both Ait-Nouri and Reijnders ‘will join’ Man City in time for the Club World Cup, with their opening group-stage fixture against Wydad AC taking place on June 18.

Once a double deal worth around £81.7m for Ait-Nouri and Reijnders is completed, the Citizens are likely to step up their pursuit of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki, who is valued in excess of £25m and has already agreed personal terms with Guardiola’s side.