Sports Mole takes a look at five top performers from the Club World Cup group stage that you should keep an eye on in the round of 16.

The Club World Cup drew plenty of scepticism ahead of its opening match, with many doubting its relevance and ability to deliver meaningful excitement in an already crowded football calendar.

The group stage has certainly put those doubts to rest, with the tournament proving to be a breath of fresh air, showcasing thrilling football and delivering unexpected quality from teams and players across the globe, while the world's best continue to impress.

As the competition now progresses into the knockout rounds, anticipation is building around which standout stars from the group stage will continue to shine and influence the Club World Cup’s eventual outcome.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at five top performers from the group stage that you should keep an eye on in the round of 16.

Yildiz is already widely recognised as one of the world’s brightest young talents, but a new position for the Turkish attacker at the Club World Cup has brought out the very best from the 20-year-old.

Primarily deployed on the wings during the 2024-25 season for Juventus, Yildiz has taken a more central role at this tournament, operating just behind the striker while retaining the freedom to drift out wide.

In his first two starts, Yildiz scored three goals and was unfortunate not to complete a hat-trick in the 4-1 win against Wydad Casablanca, with one strike credited as an own-goal due to the smallest of deflections.

Even in Juventus’s 5-2 defeat to Manchester City, where he played just 33 minutes from the bench, Yildiz made his presence felt as he picked out Dusan Vlahovic with a sublime pass for a late consolation goal.

Juventus do have a difficult matchup against Real Madrid in the round of 16, but Yildiz’s attacking threat and his chemistry with Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao from central areas give the Old Lady a fighting chance against anyone.

When Xabi Alonso sought a Joselu-type striker to diversify Real Madrid’s attacking options, the manager may not have expected homegrown talent Garcia to fill that role so effectively.

The six-foot striker has shown his aerial presence at the tournament, winning four aerial duels in his three Club World Cup appearances – more than any other Real Madrid forward has even contested.

The striker’s hold-up play was on full display with his perfectly-weighted assist for Arda Guler’s goal in the win over Pachuca, while his two goals in the tournament have showcased his ability to also fit into Alonso’s swift and direct attacking style.

Both finishes have come from counter attacking moves, including a delightful chip over the goalkeeper against RB Salzburg, highlighting his confidence and composure in front of goal.

As Real Madrid now prepare to face Juventus, Garcia could look to emulate Erling Haaland’s recent impact against the Old Lady in Manchester City’s 5-2 win, where the striker’s physicality and movement stretched the Juventus defence and created a host of goalscoring opportunities.

While Kylian Mbappe will almost certainly come back into the team when available, the striker is unlikely to feature once again against Juventus, leaving Garcia’s role as the focal point of the team intact.

Jesus represents a similar mould of striker – a high intensity, combative centre-forward who pairs physicality with technical prowess.

The Botafogo star, reportedly on the verge of a move to Nottingham Forest, has won an impressive 19 duels across three group stage matches, while also contributing two goals in the tournament.

Jesus’s goals reflect his versatility as a striker, with a towering header against Seattle Sounders and a brilliant individual effort against Paris Saint-Germain, where he received the ball on the run between the central defenders, deftly chopped onto his right foot and slotted his strike into the far corner.

Botafogo’s round of 16 matchup against Palmeiras offers a stern yet familiar test, and with Jesus boasting two goals in his last four meetings with their upcoming opponents, while also proving his quality against some of the world’s best, the striker could play a pivotal role in this matchup.

The Belgian winger was primarily tasked as being a touchline winger and holding the width for Man City in the 2024-25 season, usually receiving the ball out wide before driving towards the byline and delivering a cross.

However, a change in system from Pep Guardiola, potentially due to the arrival of Rayan Ait-Nouri, has seen Doku’s role adapted, with the winger now receiving the ball in more central areas and being allowed to drive toward the centre of the penalty area.

That has resulted in the 23-year-old scoring two goals in two Club World Cup appearances – his first goals for Man City since January – with his performance in the 5-2 win against Juventus particularly impressive.

The winger combined beautifully with Ait-Nouri for his goal, as Doku feinted a run toward the ball before swiftly spinning behind the defence and confidently tucking his effort away, while he was a constant threat with seven dribbles and one key pass.

Man City will face Al Hilal in the round of 16, and if Doku and Ait-Nouri are able to continue building their budding relationship, then the Belgian is certainly someone to keep watching.

Olise is having a sensational debut campaign for Bayern Munich, boasting 20 goals and 20 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, including three goals and two assists in the Club World Cup.

Four of those contributions came in Bayern Munich’s 10-0 demolition of Auckland City, where Olise was undoubtedly one of the standout performers, followed by a precise finish from just inside the box to hand the German champions a late 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors on matchday two.

Olise came from the bench at half-time as they trailed 1-0 in their final game against Benfica, and though Bayern Munich were unable to find the equaliser, it was not without trying from the winger.

The Frenchman was often looked to as Bayern Munich’s main source of creativity in the second half, delivering several inviting crosses that his teammates failed to capitalise on, while he was denied an assist as Joshua Kimmich’s goal was disallowed for an offside on Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich have been drawn against Flamengo in the round of 16, meaning the German champions should have plenty of the possession, and Olise’s creative and attacking qualities certainly make him someone to keep an eye on.