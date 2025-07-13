Sports Mole takes a look at the standout players who helped shape the Club World Cup with their incredible quality, even if their teams failed to go the distance.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup concluded in thrilling fashion as Chelsea stunned the football world with a commanding 3-0 victory over Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in an action-packed final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

Throughout the tournament - including in the gripping final - clubs from around the globe showcased their best talents, with individual brilliance and outstanding performances shining through in matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

As the dust now settles on the first edition of the newly-expanded 32-team tournament, Sports Mole takes a look at the standout players who helped shape the competition with their incredible quality - even if their teams failed to go the distance.

It is no secret that PSG boast one of the best midfields in world football, with Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves consistently dominating against the elite’s, but there is no doubting that Ruiz often goes under the radar in comparison to his midfield compatriots.

That was certainly not the case at the Club World Cup though, as Ruiz put forward a case for being the best midfielder at the competition.

The Spaniard scored three and assisted one as PSG progressed to the final - including a brace against Real Madrid in the semi-final - with his goals showing his knack of scoring from inside the box or ability to strike from distance.

In addition, Ruiz ranked in the top 15% of midfielders for successful passes, accurate long balls, touches, duels won percentage and aerial duels won percentage per 90 minutes - all signs of his complete midfield profile.

While the midfielder was ultimately unable to help PSG control the match against Chelsea in the final, Ruiz’s performances will still standout in the memory of football fans across the globe.

Despite being 40 years old, Silva proved he is still capable of performing at the very highest level during the Club World Cup, playing a key role as he captained Fluminense to a historic semi-final run.

Silva marshalled a Fluminense defence that conceded only five goals in their six games, including keeping clean sheets against Borussia Dortmund in the group stage and Inter Milan in the round of 16.

The legendary central defender won 2.6 aerial duels per 90 minutes (ranking in the top 15% of centre-backs) with an 81.2% win rate, while he also ranked in the top 10% for total duels won, duels won percentage and interceptions.

It was not only Silva’s strength in defence that stood out, though, as the Brazilian was often tasked with helping Fluminense build from the back, dropping deep in possession to draw the opposition attackers forward and create space between the lines before firing passes through to the forward players.

It may well prove to be the last time Silva appears on the global stage, but the centre-back certainly reminded everyone as to why he will go down as one of the best of his generation.

Real Madrid may have crashed out of the Club World Cup in embarrassing fashion after a 4-0 semi-final thrashing by PSG, but the tournament was not all doom and gloom for Los Blancos, as Garcia announced himself on the global stage.

The striker, who had made just six appearances for the senior side ahead of the competition, starred in the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the early stages, scoring four and assisting one en route to the semi-final.

Garcia provided a more combative playstyle than the likes of Vinicius Junior and Mbappe, highlighted by the Spaniard ranking in the top 10% of forwards for tackles per 90 minutes (1.00) - a particularly relevant attribute given the nature of Real Madrid’s exit and emerging reports of showdown talks with the superstar duo over their lack of pressing - while he also impressed with his movement and finishing ability.

Given Xabi Alonso had asked for a Joselu-esque striker after first joining the club, Garcia appears to be the perfect profile for that role, and the striker is certainly someone to keep an eye on in the upcoming campaign.

The first of two Chelsea players on this list, Neto was potentially the best of the Blues side that went on to record a famous victory over PSG to claim their second-ever Club World Cup trophy.

Neto started Chelsea’s opening match against Los Angeles FC as a right-winger with a clear role to invert into central areas in the final third, and that certainly worked as the Portugal international scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win, while also creating one big chance, making four key passes and completing five dribbles.

Despite that brilliance, Neto was deployed as a touchline winger on the left side of Enzo Maresca’s system in the second match, but the forward excelled once again with another goal, one key pass, one big chance created and three dribbles.

The winger switched from side to side in the following games before settling on the left wing in the semi-final and final, and while his attacking abilities remained on show, Neto’s defensive work and tactical adaptability also helped catch the eye.

With Marc Cucurella inverting into a central defensive position, Maresca’s setup required Neto to cover much of the left flank, where his relentless engine, willingness to press every ball and blistering pace make him the ideal player to cover in defensive positions and serve as the outlet - qualities that played a key role in Chelsea’s tournament triumph.

Pedro did not shine across the entire tournament - but that was through no fault of his own.

The Brazilian only completed his move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea ahead of their quarter-final clash with Palmeiras, and after an encouraging cameo from the bench in that match, Pedro started both the semi-final and final.

Pedro wasted no time in lighting up the world stage, scoring an explosive brace in the 2-0 semi-final victory over his former side Fluminense and netting a delightful chipped finish in the final against PSG, while his all-round performance in those games were also of the highest level.

The striker’s blend of physical and technical quality means he is able to both stretch defences with runs in behind or hold up the ball and combine with teammates, evidenced by creating a significant 1.66 chances per 90 minutes.

Despite featuring in just three matches across the tournament, Pedro’s impact on the Chelsea team and against elite opposition on the biggest stage undeniably make him one of the standout performers of the competition.