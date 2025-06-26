Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's round of 16 Club World Cup clash between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey from the UK.

After both sides went unbeaten in the group stage, regular Bundesliga title-challengers Borussia Dortmund are set to face Mexican club Monterrey in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup.

Niko Kovac's men topped group F ahead of Fluminense, while Domenec Torrent's Rayados came second in group E behind Inter Milan.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to catch all of the action from this knockout clash.

What time does Dortmund vs. Monterrey kick off?

As part of an engaging batch of round of 16 ties, this fixture will kick off at 2am BST on Wednesday, July 2 for UK audiences.

Meanwhile, the match will get underway at 9pm ET on United States' east coast.

Where is Dortmund vs. Monterrey being played?

The game will be staged at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The world-renowned venue has a capacity of 73,000 for football matches, and is the home of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, as well as Atlanta United in MLS.

How to watch Dortmund vs. Monterrey in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this fixture is not listed for broadcast and will not be available on terrestrial free-to-air TV in the UK.

Online streaming

However, the clash will be freely available on DAZN, and simply making an account on the platform will enable viewers to catch every game of the tournament.

Fans can access the matches for free through the DAZN website or app, which can be downloaded on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and streaming devices.

Highlights

Users can also find Club World Cup content on the DAZN app throughout the summer, including highlights and reactions to each fixture at every stage, and the network will be posting major incidents from the tournament on social media.

Half-time recaps and highlights will also be provided on the DAZN Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Dortmund vs. Monterrey in the round of 16?

A huge £97m cash influx for winning the Club World Cup would be a significant boost for both sides, and the financial incentive is sure to be a motivating factor for every team at the tournament.

However, the victor of this tie would face one of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg or Al-HIlal in the quarter-finals, making them likely underdogs at the next stage.

From there, either Bayern Munich, Flamengo, Inter Miami or Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain await in the semis, and whoever progresses in the early hours of Wednesday morning will have a tough route to the final.

The Black and Yellow are unbeaten so far but they have not set the world alight across their three group games, though new signing Jobe Bellingham has shown promising signs of what he could bring to the side.

As for Monterrey, they unexpectedly reached the round of 16 ahead of River Plate, and their combative defence - that features Sergio Ramos - could stifle the favourites.