Barcelona news: Golden Boy winner reveals reason Raphinha was not considered for 2026 Ballon d'Or

Raphinha has made an incredible start to the season with Barcelona in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The Brazilian has made seven appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists, as the Catalan club have made a perfect start to their season.

Hansi Flick has deployed him as the number nine, which may have been considered an unorthodox position prior to the start of the season for the attacker. However, he has taken to it like a duck to water, as seen in his performances.

Yet, the 29-year-old has not been shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or despite this fine start to the season and the fact that he has become a vital piece of the Barcelona squad during his time at the Camp Nou.

Now, a former Brazilian international has detailed exactly why his compatriot has not been nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Anderson details why Raphinha has not been shortlisted for Ballon d’Or

Former Manchester United and Brazil international Anderson has spoken about how impressed he has been with the form of Raphinha for Barcelona.

However, in an exclusive interview with Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor, he explained that the reason behind Raphinha’s failure must be the poor performance of Brazil at the World Cup.

Raphinha said: “He started being very good at the start of the season for Barcelona. He is currently one of the best players in Brazil.

© Iconsport / Zuma

“I think because when you play Brazil, one thing, when you play, Barcelona is completely different. Because Barcelona's mentality is tiki-taka. Because Brazil hasn't gone to the final for so long, I think now it's going to be like 20 years.

“Brazil not going to the World Cup semi-final or final. And Brazilian people love football. The national team in Brazil, will always be big.

“I think if Rafinha had done very well for Brazil in the World Cup, I think Rafinha would have had more chance to be in the final reckoning, the best players in the world.”

Raphinha and Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Brazil made an incredible start to the World Cup as they topped their group stage. As seen in their matches with Morocco and Haiti, they appeared to be building towards something special.

Raphinha impressed in both fixtures before getting injured just before halftime against Haiti. This proved pivotal for Brazil, as Raphinha had been an attacking force until this point in the tournament.

His pressing and ability on the ball had helped them get four points from the opening two fixtures. Once he was absent from the squad, his pressing game was notably absent.

© Iconsport / Jose Breton / ZUMA Press Wire

Brazil would crash out at the Round of 16 stage, losing to Norway. It was a disappointing end for the record World Cup winners, as they wait to reach their first final since 2002.

While it was a disappointing end for Raphinha and his tournament, it may have a decidedly positive impact on his early-season form with Barcelona as he recovered from the injury and has been impressing in La Liga since.

Raphinha did not register a goal at the tournament; the closest he got was against Haiti when he hit the net, but it was correctly ruled offside. It will have been a disappointing tournament for the attacker, one he hopes he will be able to make up for in four years at the age of 33, when it comes to Portugal, Spain, and Morocco.