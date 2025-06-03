Lewis Capaldi is reportedly in talks about filming a new Netflix documentary as he gears up for a potential comeback.

Lewis Capaldi is reportedly in talks about filming a new Netflix documentary amid rumours of a potential comeback to the music industry.

The 28-year-old, known for hits including 'Someone You Loved', took an extended break in 2023 after revealing that he was struggling with anxiety and a recent diagnosis of Tourette's Syndrome.

"Lewis is in a much better place than he was in 2023 and is at a point now where he is thinking about returning to music," a source told The Sun.

"Everything is going to be different this time, so that he isn't overloaded and his mental health doesn't suffer. But he really wants his fans to be able to understand what he has been going through and where he has been for the last two years.

"That's why another special makes sense. There are discussions about what form it could take, but there will naturally be a lot of honest and vulnerable moments. It's not been an easy time.

"His last documentary with Netflix, How I'm Feeling Now, was really intimate and personal and became a massive success.

"Naturally, they are interested in working with him again and they've been having talks about doing just that."

Capaldi made a surprise low-key return to the stage last month, performing a six-song set during Tom Walker's charity gig for Campaign Against Living Miserably in Edinburgh.



Neil Wilkes Written by

