Kelly Rowland replaces LeAnn Rimes on The Voice UK

Former The X Factor judge Kelly Rowland has been unveiled as a new coach on The Voice UK.

The Destiny's Child singer replaces country singer LeAnn Rimes, who departs the lineup after just one series in the chair.

Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am are back for the new series, as are McFly's Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, who operate as a duo on a double-chair.

"I am excited to join The Voice UK as a coach, and am looking forward to working with the excellent and passionate coaches the show is known for," said Rowland, who has previously spent several years on the Australian version of the show. "I can't wait to hear all the new talent and to go to battle for my team. Let's go!"

will.i.am added: "I can't wait for the new season of The Voice UK. I'm so happy to be back on it. If you thought last year was dope, this year we've got Kelly Rowland who's gonna take this season to the dopest level possible!

"We've got Danny and Tom who are the super dope duo, and the dopest legend of them all is back - Sir Tom Jones. The whole point of this show is to watch aspirational, ambitious singers pursue their dreams - it's a joy prescription for a healthy amount of dopamine that brings love to our lives."

Filming on the new series is due to take place this summer for an expected broadcast on ITV later this year.



