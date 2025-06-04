In Full: Netflix UK's most-watched TV shows and films (May 26-June 1)

By , Editor-in-chief
In Full: Netflix UK's most-watched TV shows and films (May 26-June 1)
© Netflix
Find out which TV shows and movies were the most watched on Netflix UK last week.

Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.

Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the UK for last week, Monday, May 26 to Sunday, June 1.

Netflix UK top 10 TV shows:

1. (2) Sirens
2. (-) Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, season 1
3. (-) Dept Q, season 1
4. (1) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
5. (3) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1
6. (8) Appropriate Adult, season 1
7. (7) Ms. Rachel, season 1
8. (6) The Four Seasons, season 1
9. (-) RAW - May 26, 2025
10. (4) Love Rat, season 1

Netflix UK top 10 movies:

1. (1) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
2. (2) Dr. Seuss' The Cat in The Hat
3. (3) Fear Street: Prom Queen
4. (9) Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
5. (-) A Widow's Game
6. (8) The Super Mario Bros. Movie
7. (-) Downsizing
8. (6) Nonnas
9. (-) Minions
10. (7) Havoc

> Click here for last week's top 10

ID:574260:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1814:
Written by
Neil Wilkes

Follow us on X/Twitter and like us on Facebook for the latest entertainment news alerts.

Media Mole Low-Price Offer: Get Sky Entertainment, Sky Stream & Netflix for just £20 a month + £0 upfront fee for 24 months!
Prices may change during this period. Ends November 6, 2024

Click here for more stories about Rose West

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Netflix's A Deadly American Marriage
Read Next:
In Full: Netflix Ireland's most-watched TV shows and films (May 19-25)
>
Read more about Rose West Entertainment
rhs 2.0
New TV Picks header

Wednesday, June 4


Race Across the World: BBC One, 9pm
With the finish line fast approaching, the four teams need to reach checkpoint seven in Panaji, Goa

Coronation Street: ITVX, from 7am and ITV1, 8pm
George offers to join Eileen in relocating to Thailand - how will she react?

The Rise and Fall of Michelle Mone: iPlayer, now and BBC Two, 9pm
This time, the fall. Three letters: PPE