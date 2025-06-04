Find out which TV shows and movies were the most watched on Netflix UK last week.

Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.

Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the UK for last week, Monday, May 26 to Sunday, June 1.

Netflix UK top 10 TV shows:

1. (2) Sirens

2. (-) Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, season 1

3. (-) Dept Q, season 1

4. (1) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

5. (3) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1

6. (8) Appropriate Adult, season 1

7. (7) Ms. Rachel, season 1

8. (6) The Four Seasons, season 1

9. (-) RAW - May 26, 2025

10. (4) Love Rat, season 1

Netflix UK top 10 movies:

1. (1) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

2. (2) Dr. Seuss' The Cat in The Hat

3. (3) Fear Street: Prom Queen

4. (9) Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

5. (-) A Widow's Game

6. (8) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

7. (-) Downsizing

8. (6) Nonnas

9. (-) Minions

10. (7) Havoc

Neil Wilkes Written by

