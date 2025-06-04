Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.
Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the UK for last week, Monday, May 26 to Sunday, June 1.
Netflix UK top 10 TV shows:
1. (2) Sirens
2. (-) Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, season 1
3. (-) Dept Q, season 1
4. (1) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
5. (3) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1
6. (8) Appropriate Adult, season 1
7. (7) Ms. Rachel, season 1
8. (6) The Four Seasons, season 1
9. (-) RAW - May 26, 2025
10. (4) Love Rat, season 1
Netflix UK top 10 movies:
1. (1) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
2. (2) Dr. Seuss' The Cat in The Hat
3. (3) Fear Street: Prom Queen
4. (9) Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
5. (-) A Widow's Game
6. (8) The Super Mario Bros. Movie
7. (-) Downsizing
8. (6) Nonnas
9. (-) Minions
10. (7) Havoc
