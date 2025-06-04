Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.
Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the UK for last week, Monday, May 19 to Sunday, May 25.
Netflix UK top 10 TV shows:
1. (1) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
2. (-) Sirens
3. (2) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1
4. (-) Love Rat, season 1
5. (4) Secrets We Keep
6. (3) The Four Seasons, season 1
7. (6) Ms. Rachel, season 1
8. (-) Appropriate Adult, season 1
9. (-) RAW - May 19, 2025
10. (-) Love, Death & Robots, volume 4
Netflix UK top 10 movies:
1. (2) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
2. (-) Dr. Seuss' The Cat in The Hat
3. (-) Fear Street: Prom Queen
4. (1) A Deadly American Marriage
5. (-) Untold: The Fear of Favre
6. (3) Nonnas
7. (8) Havoc
8. (-) The Super Mario Bros. Movie
9. (-) Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
10. (5) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
> Click here for last week's top 10
Follow us on X/Twitter and like us on Facebook for the latest entertainment news alerts.
Media Mole Low-Price Offer: Get Sky Entertainment, Sky Stream & Netflix for just £20 a month + £0 upfront fee for 24 months!
Prices may change during this period. Ends November 6, 2024