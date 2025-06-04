Find out which TV shows and movies were the most watched on Netflix UK last week.

Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.

Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the UK for last week, Monday, May 19 to Sunday, May 25.

Netflix UK top 10 TV shows:

1. (1) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

2. (-) Sirens

3. (2) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1

4. (-) Love Rat, season 1

5. (4) Secrets We Keep

6. (3) The Four Seasons, season 1

7. (6) Ms. Rachel, season 1

8. (-) Appropriate Adult, season 1

9. (-) RAW - May 19, 2025

10. (-) Love, Death & Robots, volume 4

Netflix UK top 10 movies:

1. (2) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

2. (-) Dr. Seuss' The Cat in The Hat

3. (-) Fear Street: Prom Queen

4. (1) A Deadly American Marriage

5. (-) Untold: The Fear of Favre

6. (3) Nonnas

7. (8) Havoc

8. (-) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

9. (-) Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

10. (5) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Neil Wilkes Written by

