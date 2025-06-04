Find out which TV shows and movies were the most watched on Netflix Ireland last week.

Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.

Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the Republic of Ireland for last week, Monday, May 26 to Sunday, June 1.

Netflix Ireland top 10 TV shows:

1. (1) Sirens

2. (-) Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, season 1

3. (-) Dept Q, season 1

4. (4) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1

5. (2) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

6. (3) Love Rat, season 1

7. (6) Ms. Rachel, season 1

8. (5) Secrets We Keep

9. (8) Appropriate Adult, season 1

10. (7) The Four Seasons, season 1

Netflix Ireland top 10 movies:

1. (-) A Widow's Game

2. (1) A Deadly American Marriage

3. (3) Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat

4. (2) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

5. (5) Nonnas

6. (9) Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story

7. (8) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

8. (-) Collateral

9. (7) Fear Street: Prom Queen

10. (-) Minions

Neil Wilkes Written by

