Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.
Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the Republic of Ireland for last week, Monday, May 26 to Sunday, June 1.
Netflix Ireland top 10 TV shows:
1. (1) Sirens
2. (-) Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, season 1
3. (-) Dept Q, season 1
4. (4) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1
5. (2) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
6. (3) Love Rat, season 1
7. (6) Ms. Rachel, season 1
8. (5) Secrets We Keep
9. (8) Appropriate Adult, season 1
10. (7) The Four Seasons, season 1
Netflix Ireland top 10 movies:
1. (-) A Widow's Game
2. (1) A Deadly American Marriage
3. (3) Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat
4. (2) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
5. (5) Nonnas
6. (9) Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story
7. (8) The Super Mario Bros. Movie
8. (-) Collateral
9. (7) Fear Street: Prom Queen
10. (-) Minions
> Click here for last week's top 10
Follow us on X/Twitter and like us on Facebook for the latest entertainment news alerts.
Media Mole Low-Price Offer: Get Sky Entertainment, Sky Stream & Netflix for just £20 a month + £0 upfront fee for 24 months!
Prices may change during this period. Ends November 6, 2024