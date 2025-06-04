Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.
Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the Republic of Ireland for last week, Monday, May 19 to Sunday, May 25.
Netflix Ireland top 10 TV shows:
1. (-) Sirens
2. (1) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
3. (8) Love Rat, season 1
4. (2) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1
5. (3) Secrets We Keep
6. (5) Ms. Rachel, season 1
7. (4) The Four Seasons, season 1
8. (-) Appropriate Adult, season 1
9. (-) Love, Death & Robots, volume 4
10. (6) FOREVER, season 1
Netflix Ireland top 10 movies:
1. (1) A Deadly American Marriage
2. (2) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
3. (-) Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat
4. (-) Untold: The Fall of Favre
5. (3) Nonnas
6. (4) The Miracle Club
7. (-) Fear Street: Prom Queen
8. (-) The Super Mario Bros. Movie
9. (-) Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story
10. (6) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
