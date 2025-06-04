Find out which TV shows and movies were the most watched on Netflix Ireland last week.

Every week Netflix publishes weekly data on its most-watched programming in all of the territories it operates in around the world.

Here are the most-watched TV shows and films by Netflix viewers in the Republic of Ireland for last week, Monday, May 19 to Sunday, May 25.

Netflix Ireland top 10 TV shows:

1. (-) Sirens

2. (1) Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

3. (8) Love Rat, season 1

4. (2) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, season 1

5. (3) Secrets We Keep

6. (5) Ms. Rachel, season 1

7. (4) The Four Seasons, season 1

8. (-) Appropriate Adult, season 1

9. (-) Love, Death & Robots, volume 4

10. (6) FOREVER, season 1

Netflix Ireland top 10 movies:

1. (1) A Deadly American Marriage

2. (2) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

3. (-) Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat

4. (-) Untold: The Fall of Favre

5. (3) Nonnas

6. (4) The Miracle Club

7. (-) Fear Street: Prom Queen

8. (-) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

9. (-) Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story

10. (6) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

