Gemma Collins suffering from pneumonia
© BBC
Reality star Gemma Collins reveals that she has been suffering from pneumonia for the last three weeks.

Reality star Gemma Collins has revealed that she is currently battling with a bout of pneumonia.

The 44-year-old told fans on Instagram that she has been suffering from the condition - an inflammation of the lungs - for the last three weeks.

Alongside a picture of herself looking fatigued, she wrote: "Hey guys sorry been quiet i have Pneumonia. I'm not as fast or on it as I usually am on the daily.

"I am still honoring my work commitments which is taking every bit of energy i have but will be back entertaining you all soon."

Further images posted to her Stories showed numerous medical drips in her home.

According to the NHS, pneumonia is typically treated with antibiotics and most people usually recover within two to four weeks.

Written by
Neil Wilkes

Gemma Collins promo for Diva For Xmas
