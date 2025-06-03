Dylan Llewellyn, known for his roles in Big Boys and Derry Girls, reportedly signs up for the next series of Celebrity Race Across The World.

Dylan Llewellyn, known for his roles in Big Boys and Derry Girls, has reportedly signed up for the next series of Celebrity Race Across The World.

The spinoff of the hugely-popular reality show drew in around 6m viewers last year, with radio presenter Scott Mills and husband Sam Vaughan being crowned the winners.

According to The Sun, among the celeb racers in the new series is 32-year-old Llewellyn, who is also known for Beyond Paradise and Hollyoaks.

The identity of his racing partner is currently unknown, although filming of the series has already taken place ahead of an expected broadcast in either August or September on BBC One.

Also said to be taking part in the new series are couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West, who met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing, as well as brother-sister duo Roman Kemp and Harley Moon Kemp.

The current civilian series of Race Across The World continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.



