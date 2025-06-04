A-ha legend Morten Harket diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Morten Harket, lead singer of '80s band A-ha, is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 65.

Morten Harket, lead singer of '80s band A-ha, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 65-year-old - known for signature hit 'Take On Me' - broke the news in an interview on the group's website.

The article said: "This isn't the sort of news anyone wants to deliver to the world, but here it is: Morten has Parkinson's disease."

Speaking about his condition, Harket said: "I've got no problem accepting the diagnosis. With time I've taken to heart my 94-year-old father's attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: 'I use whatever works'."

He continued: "Acknowledging the diagnosis wasn't a problem for me; it's my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me.

"I'm trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline. It's a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects.

"There's so much to weigh up when you're emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general."

Harket also revealed that he is unsure whether he is able to continue singing as the condition has affected his voice.



Neil Wilkes Written by

