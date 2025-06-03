Three more Love Island contestants revealed

Three more Islanders have been confirmed for the new series of Love Island.
The full lineup is being released over the course of today ahead of the launch next week - and the first three Islanders were revealed earlier this morning.
Next up is cheeky chappy Tommy Bradley, a 22-year-old landscape gardener from Hertfordshire.
Asked what he's looking for, he replied: "A girl who is very ambitious, with a big personality, caring, but also someone that doesn't take themselves too seriously. I don't know if that's asking for too much, but I want a bit of everything. I haven't got a specific type in terms of looks, though."
© ITV
Also entering the villa is 23-year-old Alima Gagio, who works as a 'wealth management client services executive' in Glasgow.
She says that she wants "a tall man with a handsome face. You know when you just look at a guy and they have that Disney prince look to them? That's it."
© ITV
Hoping to meet the person of his dreams in the villa is Ben Holbrough, a 23-year-old private hire taxi driver from Gloucester.
"Someone sexy, good looking, good chat, good vibes, nice teeth and good eye contact - they're all the traits I look for," he says. "Oh, and also a cute smile, I just look at you and know I can be around you all day, every day."
Love Island starts Monday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
