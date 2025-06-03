Next three Love Island contestants revealed

Another three Love Island contestants are revealed, taking the lineup to nine so far.

Another three Islanders have been confirmed for the new series of Love Island.

The full lineup is being released over the course of today ahead of the launch next week - and six Islanders have already been revealed.

First up in the next trio is 24-year-old Megan Forte Clarke, who hails from Dublin but now lives in Brighton and works as a musical theatre performer and an energy broker.

Discussing her ideal partner, she says: "Someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour. If they're not bad looking, that's always a plus. I love a boy that's a bit pasty, like TimothÃ©e Chalamet. I don't mind scrawny, or a bit of a 'dad bod'. I'm 5ft1 so any height really."

Next in the villa is Helena Ford, a 29-year-old Londoner who works as cabin crew and wants "somebody funny or Northern".

"I feel like Northern people have much more banter than Southerners," she continues. "If you look through my previous dating history, you'll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed."

Also looking for love is Kyle Ashman, a 23-year-old who works as a water operative in Stafford and is in the market for "someone that's fun, confident and just themselves".

Love Island starts Monday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.



