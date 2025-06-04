Kyle Ashman dropped from Love Island after arrest revelation

Kyle Ashman is dropped as a contestant on Love Island after it emerges that he was arrested earlier this year.

ITV has dropped Kyle Ashman from the lineup of Love Island after it emerged that he was arrested on suspicion of a machete attack.

The 23-year-old, a water operative from Stafford, was one of 12 new Islanders revealed by ITV yesterday ahead of the dating show's return.

However, Ashman has now been sent home from Majorca after the broadcaster became aware that he was arrested for an incident at a wake in February - despite being subsequently released by police with no charges made against him.

After the news broke Ashman issued a statement reiterating his innocence, saying: "I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident.

"I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation."

An ITV spokesperson said: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned."

Producers are expected to replace Ashman in the lineup ahead of the new series starting on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.



