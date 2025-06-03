First three Love Island contestants revealed

The first three contestants heading in to the Love Island villa have been revealed.

The full lineup is being released over the course of today ahead of the new series launching next week.

First up is Meg Moore, a 25-year-old payroll specialist from Southampton who is on the lookout for "someone who is tall, with a nice tan, nice eyes and a nice smile. He needs to have a good fashion sense and a really good, funny personality that I can get on with."

Dejon Noel Williams for Love Island 2025© ITV

Second in the lineup is Dejon Noel-Williams, a 26-year-old personal trainer from London who is keen to meet "someone who is beautiful on the inside and out, looks after themselves and is healthy".

The son of former Watford striker Gifton Noel-Williams, Dejon is no stranger to mingling with celebs, revealing: "I've met all kinds of famous people through him. When I was younger it was weird because he was just my dad, but we'd go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I've met David Beckham, he was really nice."

Sophie Lee for Love Island 2025© ITV

The third Islander is 29-year-old Sophie Lee, a motivational speaker from Manchester, who wants to find "someone who is fun, spontaneous, who has a lot of jokes and who is attentive".

Love Island starts Monday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Neil Wilkes
Neil Wilkes

Dani Dyer for Celebrity MasterChef series 18
