Final three Love Island contestants revealed

The final three Islanders have been confirmed for the new series of Love Island, completing a 12-strong lineup of OGs.

Islander number 10 is Harry Cooksley, a 30-year-old from Guildford who works as a gold trader, semi-professional footballer and model.

Asked about his ideal match, he says: "The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don't think I'd go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl."

Harry also claims: "I'm the body double for Declan Rice. So when he does a shoot, any body close ups will actually be me. You'll never see my face, but you'll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing."

Shakira Khan is a 22-year old from Burnley who works in marketing and wants "someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny".

"It's a busy love life," she continues, "but I've not found 'the husband'. I'm looking for 'the one'. I'm looking for the ring."

The final Islander is Blu Chegini, a 26-year-old construction project manager from London who claims to be fluent in Spanish.

He wants to find "someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way".

Love Island starts Monday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.



