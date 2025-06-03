Final three Love Island contestants revealed

Final three Love Island contestants revealed
The final three Love Island contestants are revealed as the initial lineup of 12 Islanders is completed.

The final three Islanders have been confirmed for the new series of Love Island, completing a 12-strong lineup of OGs.

Islander number 10 is Harry Cooksley, a 30-year-old from Guildford who works as a gold trader, semi-professional footballer and model.

Asked about his ideal match, he says: "The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don't think I'd go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl."

Harry also claims: "I'm the body double for Declan Rice. So when he does a shoot, any body close ups will actually be me. You'll never see my face, but you'll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing."

Shakira Khan for Love Island 2025© ITV

Shakira Khan is a 22-year old from Burnley who works in marketing and wants "someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny".

"It's a busy love life," she continues, "but I've not found 'the husband'. I'm looking for 'the one'. I'm looking for the ring."

Blu Chegini for Love Island 2025© ITV

The final Islander is Blu Chegini, a 26-year-old construction project manager from London who claims to be fluent in Spanish.

He wants to find "someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way".

Love Island starts Monday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Neil Wilkes

Kyle Ashman for Love Island 2025
