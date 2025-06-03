Wednesday, June 4

Race Across the World: BBC One, 9pm
With the finish line fast approaching, the four teams need to reach checkpoint seven in Panaji, Goa
Coronation Street: ITVX, from 7am and ITV1, 8pm
George offers to join Eileen in relocating to Thailand - how will she react?
The Rise and Fall of Michelle Mone: iPlayer, now and BBC Two, 9pm
This time, the fall. Three letters: PPE
