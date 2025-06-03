Scarlett Moffatt signs for I'm A Celebrity All Stars?

Former winner Scarlett Moffatt is reportedly on board for the new All Stars edition of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Former winner Scarlett Moffatt has reportedly signed up to take part in the new All Stars edition of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The spinoff show, which sees memorable former contestants return to take on a series of trials, first aired in 2023 and saw Myleene Klass crowned the winner.

The programme has since been on hiatus but ITV has now confirmed that a new edition will be pre-recorded in South Africa this September for broadcast in Spring 2026.

A source told The Sun: "Scarlett won I'm A Celeb in 2016 and was hugely popular with viewers so everyone's really excited she might be returning for the new all stars series.

"She is so game for a laugh and knows what to expect in terms of the Bushtucker Trials so she'll throw herself into every task.

"Scarlett is a mum now too and she wants to do the show to show her little boy just how brave she can be.

"The series is shaping up to be one of the most exciting TV shows of next year and some of the stars they're speaking to are proper camp legends.

"This is an amazing opportunity for her and let's face it, who wouldn't fancy a trip to South Africa? Even if she does have to chomp down on some kangaroo testicles?"

Gemma Collins, who infamously walked out of the show after just 72 hours in 2014, is also thought to be in talks over taking part.



Neil Wilkes Written by

Follow us on X/Twitter and like us on Facebook for the latest entertainment news alerts.