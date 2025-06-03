Shane Richie hints at "big story" to come in EastEnders

EastEnders star Shane Richie reveals that "a big story" will play out on the soap until early 2026.

EastEnders star Shane Richie has revealed that "a big story" is about to begin on the soap that will run through until early 2026.

The actor, who plays Alfie Moon, said that he had been filled in on the developments by new executive producer Ben Wadey, who is taking over from Chris Clenshaw.

"He has told me some things. I said 'let me sit down'," Richie told The Mirror.

"There's fireworks, there's Kat and Alfie. There is a story that is about to kick in, which will carry on through to after Christmas. Honestly it's a big story. If you thought the 40th was big wait until you see this story. That's all I'm saying."

Richie's comments come amid reports that Michelle Ryan is poised to reprise her role as Zoe Slater - daughter of Kat (Jessie Wallace) - although the BBC has yet to confirm whether the rumours are true.

Meanwhile, Richie also expressed interest in seeing Christopher Parker return as Alfie's younger brother Spencer Moon, who was last seen in 2005 but has been frequently mentioned of late.

"I would like him to come back," he added. "One of my sons keeps in touch with Christopher, but he's a lawyer now.

"He flies between LA and London. I would love to think that one day they might bring back Spencer, but so much is going on at the moment. Alfie could probably do without that."

EastEnders continues Mondays to Thursdays from 6am on iPlayer and at 7.30pm on BBC One.



