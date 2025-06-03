Soaps header WWW

By , Editor-in-chief
Anita Dobson reveals dropped idea for EastEnders scene
© BBC
EastEnders legend Anita Dobson reveals that her shock cameo as Angie Watts was meant to be for two scenes instead of one.

EastEnders legend Anita Dobson has revealed that her shock cameo return as Angie Watts was meant to be for two scenes instead of one.

In an episode to celebrate the soap's 40th anniversary in February, Angie appeared to her daughter Sharon (Letitia Dean) from beyond the grave - 37 years after she was last seen on screen - as a hallucination, encouraging Sharon to fight for her life under the rubble of the Queen Vic.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Dobson explained: "There was going to be a little scene before you saw her when you heard Angie's voice reading a letter to Sharon.

"But I thought that if you do that, the audience will know she's going to come on. So I said, 'Can't it just be one scene?' and then it's a lovely surprise. They said 'OK, we'll go with that', so that's what we did - and it was lovely and surprising."

For the cameo appearance, Dobson was rewarded with the 'Scene of the Year' gong at this year's British Soap Awards.

Written by
Neil Wilkes

