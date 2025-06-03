Soaps header WWW

Picture Spoilers: Next week on Coronation Street (Jun 9-13)

Check out pictures and spoilers from next week's new episodes of Coronation Street.

Next week on Coronation Street,

Elsewhere,

Monday, June 9 (Episodes 11591 and 11592)

Writer: John Kerr and David Proud
Director: Abe Juckes

As Kit Green [JACOB ROBERTS], Sarah Barlow [TINA OÃ¢Â€Â™BRIEN], and Bernie Winter [JANE HAZLEGROVE] head out, they find Brody Michaelis [RYAN MULVEY] injured in an alley with a broken bottle of whisky next to him.

Brody and Kit on Coronation Street on June 9, 2025© ITV

Brody, Kit and Sarah on Coronation Street on June 9, 2025© ITV

Carla Barlow [ALISON KING] confides in Betsy Swain [SYDNEY MARTIN] that sheÃ¢Â€Â™s worried about Lisa Swain [VICKY MYERS] which gives Carla a plan to take her mind off of it.

Lisa and Betsy on Coronation Street on June 9, 2025© ITV

Carla and Lisa on Coronation Street on June 9, 2025© ITV

Millie Silverton [CAITLIN] is on the doorstep carrying an overnight bag and while Theo Silverton [JAMES CARTWRIGHT] heads off to talk to Danielle, he leaves Todd Grimshaw [GARETH PIERCE] to look after Millie who drops a huge bombshell on Todd.

Theo and Todd on Coronation Street on June 9, 2025© ITV

Millie, George and Theo on Coronation Street on June 9, 2025© ITV

This hour-long episode airs Monday, June 9 at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX

Wednesday, June 11 (Episodes 11593 and 11594)

Writer: Jan McVerry and Susan Oudot
Director: Abe Juckes

When Lisa Swain [VICKY MYERS] catches Betsy Swain [SYDNEY MARTIN] snooping in one of the files, she grabs it from her leaving Betsy intrigued.

Betsy on Coronation Street on June 11, 2025© ITV

Betsy and Lisa on Coronation Street on June 11, 2025© ITV

As the mourners gather for the memorial, Lisa Swain [VICKY MYERS] worries when Kit doesn't show up as heÃ¢Â€Â™s making a speech. Whilst Bernie and Sarah desperately try to get hold of Kit and Kirk is in no state to step in, Lisa makes a heartfelt speech honoring Craig.

Lisa and Carla on Coronation Street on June 11, 2025© ITV

Craig's memorial on Coronation Street on June 11, 2025© ITV

Lou Michaelis [FARRELL HEGARTY] decides to go to the memorial, but will she receive a warm welcome?

Lou on Coronation Street on June 11, 2025© ITV

Maria on Coronation Street on June 11, 2025© ITV

This hour-long episode airs Wednesday, June 11 at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX

Friday, June 13 (Episodes 11595 and 11596)

Writer: Julie Jones and Mark Wadlow
Director: Marcus Lee

Lou Michaelis [FARRELL HEGARTY] spots the envelope of cash in ShonaÃ¢Â€Â™s bag and whilst Nick raises a toast, Lou slips into the house. Toying with stealing the cash, Lou is interrupted by Maria ConnorÃ¢Â€Â™s [SAMIA LONGCHAMBON] arrival and, assuming the worst, demands she empty her pockets. Did Lou steal the money from ShonaÃ¢Â€Â™s bag?

Lou on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

Lou and Maria on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

Lou and Maria on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

As Maria Connor [SAMIA LONGCHAMBON] off loads to Sarah Barlow [TINA OÃ¢Â€Â™BRIEN], the police arrive and tell Maria theyÃ¢Â€Â™re arresting her on suspicion of ABH.

Sarah and Maria on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

Maria and Sarah on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

When Lou Michaelis [FARRELL HEGARTY] arrives at the bbq, Shona Platt [JULIA GOULDING] invites her to stay.

The Platts on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

Lou and Shona on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

Sally returns home to find Tim looking after Joanie and Shanice and when Sally reckons Lou is using him, Tim points out that itÃ¢Â€Â™s good practice. When Sally Metcalf e[SALLY DYNEVOR] berates Tim Metcalfe [JOE DUTTINE] for his ways around this house, Joanie and Shanice cling to each other, visibly scared.

Tim and Sally on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

Tim on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

The girls on Coronation Street on June 13, 2025© ITV

This hour-long episode airs Friday, June 13 at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX

Share this article now:
