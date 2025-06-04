Harriet Bibby signs new Coronation Street deal?

Harriet Bibby reportedly signs a new deal to remain on Coronation Street as Summer Spellman for at least another year.

Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has reportedly signed a new deal to remain on the soap as Summer Spellman for at least another year.

The character is the adopted daughter of Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), who will be leaving Weatherfield early next year in an "issues-based" storyline.

Brocklebank's departure raised doubts about Bibby's future on the cobbles, but The Sun says that she will have a key role in upcoming plotlines after signing a new contract.

"Harriet is a real asset to the show and extremely well-liked," a source told the newspaper.

"There is a big story coming up later this month with Harriet and the other younger cast at the centre of it which will have repercussions for many of the residents."

Details of the youth-focused storyline were first hinted at by Cait Fitton (Lauren) earlier this week.



