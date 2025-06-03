Coronation Street star Cait Fitton discusses a major new storyline involving the younger cast members.

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton has revealed that the soap's younger cast members will be involved in a "quite different" storyline in the future.

The show's younger stars have played a bigger role in the action over the last year - especially Fitton, whose character Lauren was involved in a pregnancy and murder plot with the evil Joel Deering (Calum Lill).

Speaking to The Sun at the British Soap Awards, Fitton teased more details about the new youth-centric story.

"There is gonna be something quite different in the near-near future where we see all the younger cast come together," she said.

"We really enjoyed that because nine times out of ten you don't really get to see people unless you are working with them. Working with people our own age has been so much fun. It was two weeks of us non-stop altogether."

She added: "I felt sorry for the crew and directors by the end of it but it was so much fun."

Coronation Street continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7am on ITVX and at 8pm on ITV1.



