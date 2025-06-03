Sky introduces new cheaper Sky Glass Air product

By , Editor-in-chief
Sky unveils a new version of the Sky Glass product which offers a much cheaper alternative to the main version.

Sky has unveiled a new version of the Sky Glass product, Sky Glass Air, which is available for as little as £6 a month.

Launched in 2021, Sky Glass offers the Sky service without the need for a satellite dish - utilising the internet to stream channels to an integrated TV set.

Sky Glass Air offers almost identical features to Sky Glass, albeit with slightly inferior sound, but at a significantly cheaper cost.

Spread over four years interest-free, the TV sets are priced at £6 a month for the 43" model, £10 for the 55" model and £13 for the 65" model.

The equivalent prices are available over shorter two-year contracts (£12/£20/£26) or the sets can be purchased outright for £309 for the 43", £509 for the 55" and £649 for the 65".

Sky Glass Air has to be combined with subscription to a Sky package, the cheapest of which for new customers is currently £15 a month and includes Sky Essential TV, Netflix and discovery+.

Carli Kerr, MD of Sky TV & NOW said: "With Sky Glass Air, we're bringing the Sky experience to more people through a beautifully-designed TV with stunning picture quality from just £6 a month.

"It's all about giving people better for less: more choice, great tech, and the content they love, without compromising on quality. From the ultimate performance of Glass Gen 2 to the incredible value of Air, there's now a Sky Glass to suit everyone, whether you're new to Sky or already with us."

The new sets go on sale next Tuesday, June 10.

Written by
Neil Wilkes

STV logo
