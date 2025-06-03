Paramount+ makes significant UK subscriber rise as Disney+ dips

By , Editor-in-chief
Paramount+ makes significant UK subscriber rise as Disney+ dips
© CBS
Paramount+ picked up an additional 400,000 subscribers in the UK in the first three months of the year, according to the latest data from BARB.

The streamer, which offers shows including Yellowstone and MobLand and is free for Sky Cinema subscribers on Sky, is now available in 3.1m UK homes.

The market leader by some distance remains Netflix, which was up 300k to 17.4m homes, including 4.8m on the ad-supported tier.

In second place was Amazon's Prime Video service, up 100k to 13.4m homes, while Disney+ dropped 300k to 7.3m.

Elsewhere, discovery+ was stable at 3.1m, Apple TV+ was up 100k to 2.7m and Sky's NOW was down 200k to 1.8m.

Written by
Neil Wilkes

 Sky Glass Air
