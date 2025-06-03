Jessie J hints at Celebrity Big Brother stint

Jessie J reveals that she has been approached to take part in Celebrity Big Brother.

Jessie J has revealed that she has been approached to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and has given it serious thought.

The singer, known for hits including 'Price Tag' and 'Bang Bang', has largely been out of the spotlight in recent years - save for a role as a coach on The Voice Kids UK in 2019.

The 37-year-old could be back on screens early next year, however, after admitting that she "would love" to enter the famous BB house.

Speaking about possible reality show appearances on Capital Breakfast, she said: "Big Brother, yeah but I don't know how much [money] for, but I would love to do it."

She added: "Maybe I've already been asked but I couldn't do it, and my family were like 'don't do it', and I was like, 'why?'

"But it opened a lot of conversations in my family about why I shouldn't do it."

Jessie J is gearing up to release her first album in seven years later this year.

Neil Wilkes

