British skier Jade Etherington has scooped her third medal of the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympics by winning silver in the slalom.

The 23-year-old finished 0.65 seconds behind gold medallist Aleksandra Frantceva, despite leading the way after her first run.

"Obviously it's really annoying not to get the gold but I'm really happy with the run that we just did with the conditions and being seventh down [to start]," BBC Sport quotes Etherington as saying.

"I think we skied well but obviously Frantceva just nailed it and we're really happy for her getting the gold."

Fifteen-year-old Millie Knight, who was chosen as Great Britain's flagbearer, finished fifth in the event.

Etherington has already secured a downhill silver medal and bronze in the Super-G event.