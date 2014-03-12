Result: Great Britain's Jade Etherington wins third Sochi Winter Paralympics medal

Great Britain's Jade Etherington wins silver in the slalom, resulting in her third medal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Paralympics.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2014 at 21:37 UK

British skier Jade Etherington has scooped her third medal of the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympics by winning silver in the slalom.

Jade Etherington and Guide Caroline Powell of Great Britain celebrates winning Silvier in the Women's Slalom - Visually Impaired on March 12, 2014© Getty Images

The 23-year-old finished 0.65 seconds behind gold medallist Aleksandra Frantceva, despite leading the way after her first run.

"Obviously it's really annoying not to get the gold but I'm really happy with the run that we just did with the conditions and being seventh down [to start]," BBC Sport quotes Etherington as saying.

"I think we skied well but obviously Frantceva just nailed it and we're really happy for her getting the gold."

Fifteen-year-old Millie Knight, who was chosen as Great Britain's flagbearer, finished fifth in the event.

Etherington has already secured a downhill silver medal and bronze in the Super-G event.

Kelly Gallagher of Great Britain clebrates winning gold in the Women's Super-G - Visually Impaired during day three of Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on March 10, 2014
