Olympic gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold has received her MBE from the Queen for her services to sport.

The 26-year-old won Great Britain's only gold medal at the Winter Olympics in the women's skeleton.

"From the moment I got up this morning it has been the most amazing day," Yarnold wrote on her official website. "It was such an honour to learn I was being awarded an MBE – and now I'm here it still seems very surreal. Windsor Castle is stunning, I kept thinking of all the historic moments that have happened here.

"It was so special to receive the award from The Queen, she was very kind and so knowledgeable about skeleton racing and the Winter Olympics, which was lovely to chat about – it helped calm my nerves!"

Yarnold will fly to America tomorrow to begin the defence of her Skeleton World Cup title.