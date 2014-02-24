Executive producer Andrei Nasonovskiy says that the closing ceremony at the Sochi Games was the "most ambitious" ever.

Executive producer Andrei Nasonovskiy has said that the closing ceremony at the Sochi Games was the "most ambitious" in the history of the Winter Olympics.

The ceremony, entitled 'Reflections of Russia' paid tribute to the country's history and culture before finishing with a fireworks display.

Nasonovskiy told reporters: "This is the most ambitious closing Ceremony in the history of Winter Olympic Games.

"Over 7,000 people took part in the performance, including a children's choir hailing from 83 different regions in Russia, and more than 43,000 scenic elements were produced and an incredible mobile stage system was used.

"We wanted to show all the possibilities of the largest theatre in the world."

The ceremony also mocked the failed attempt to display the Olympic rings in the opening ceremony.