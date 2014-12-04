Violinist Vanessa Mae appeals the four-year ban given to her after it was deemed that she helped manipulate qualifying results in the lead-up to the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has revealed that Vanessa Mae has appealed the four-year skiing ban handed to her earlier this year.

Last month, Mae was found guilty of manipulating results of races in Slovenia to enable her to compete at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Now, the 36-year-old, who represented Thailand in Sochi, has signalled her intent to challenge the decision.

A CAS statement read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport has received two appeals from Ms Vanessa Vanakorn, filed against the decisions taken by the Hearing Panel of the International Ski, in relation to her qualification for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games."

Mae finished 67th and last in the women's giant slalom event, 50 seconds behind winner Tina Maze and 11 seconds adrift of 66th place.