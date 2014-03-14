Jade Etherington becomes the most successful British woman in Winter Paralympic history by winning her fourth medal in Sochi.

British visually-impaired skier Jade Etherington has made history by scooping her fourth medal at the Winter Paralympics in Sochi.

The 23-year-old and her guide Caroline Powell are now the most successful British women in Winter Paralympic history by winning silver in the super combined event.

Etherington failed to grab a place at the top of the podium as she finished 3.12 seconds behind Russia's Alexandra Frantceva, who took the gold medal on Friday.

The Brit won silver in the slalom and downhill, as well as a bronze medal in the Super-G event.