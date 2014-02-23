Amy Williams: 'New Winter Olympic events will inspire next generation'

Amy Williams of Great Britain poses for a photo with her Gold Medal after winning the Women's Skeleton event on February 19, 2010
© Getty Images
Former Olympic skeleton champion Amy Williams believes that some of the newer Winter Games events will inspire young people to try winter sports.
Last Updated: Monday, February 24, 2014 at 08:13 UK

Former Olympic skeleton champion Amy Williams has said that some of the new events at the Sochi Games will inspire "a whole new generation" to try winter sports.

The 2014 Games saw slopestyle snowboarding, ski half-pipe and women's ski jumping held at an Olympics for the first time.

The 2010 gold medallist told BBC Sport: "With the introduction of the new events like slopestyle snowboarding, it has been an amazing Games to watch.

"I think these events will bring the Winter Olympics to a whole new generation of younger people. They will be asking their parents if they can try these sports somewhere near to where they live."

Britain's Jenny Jones won her bronze medal in the first slopestyle snowboarding competition.

Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain waves after her run during the Women's Skeleton heats on Day 6 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 13, 2014
