Fifteen-year-old Millie Knight is named as Great Britain's flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games in Sochi.
Great Britain's youngest-ever Winter Paralympian Millie Knight has been named as the team's flag bearer for the opening ceremony in Sochi.

The 15-year-old, who will lead the team out on Friday, has admitted that she was 'surprised' to be chosen as flag bearer.

"This is the best feeling ever," BBC Sport quotes Knight as saying. "I'm so excited, I can't wait to carry the flag at the opening ceremony.

"This was such a surprise but I'll try and make the team proud. I was really excited just to be competing in Sochi and to be going to the opening ceremony, so it just keeps getting better and better."

Knight will make her Games debut in the alpine skiing event with her guide Rachael Ferrier.

Chef de Mission Mike Hay of Great Britain speaks during a Team GB press conference ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 6, 2014
