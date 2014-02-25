Great Britain's chef de mission Mike Hay rejects accusations that the Winter Olympic sports are elitist.

Great Britain's chef de mission at the 2014 Winter Olympics Mike Hay has hit back at accusations that the sports are elitist.

Team GB managed to surpass their medal target by winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in Sochi.

"It's a bit narrow-minded [to say that winter sports are elitist]," BBC Sport quotes Hay as saying. "I can tell you there are over 40,000 people who play curling in Scotland."

The men and women's curling team came home with a medal, while skeleton racer Lizzy Yarnold and snowboard slopestyler Jenny Jones also made it onto the podium.