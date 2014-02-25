Mike Hay rejects accusation that Winter Olympic sports are elitist

Chef de Mission Mike Hay of Great Britain speaks during a Team GB press conference ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Great Britain's chef de mission Mike Hay rejects accusations that the Winter Olympic sports are elitist.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 25, 2014 at 20:16 UK

Great Britain's chef de mission at the 2014 Winter Olympics Mike Hay has hit back at accusations that the sports are elitist.

Team GB managed to surpass their medal target by winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in Sochi.

"It's a bit narrow-minded [to say that winter sports are elitist]," BBC Sport quotes Hay as saying. "I can tell you there are over 40,000 people who play curling in Scotland."

The men and women's curling team came home with a medal, while skeleton racer Lizzy Yarnold and snowboard slopestyler Jenny Jones also made it onto the podium.

Chef de Mission Mike Hay of Great Britain speaks during a Team GB press conference ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 6, 2014
Read Next:
Hay delighted with Sochi success
>
View our homepages for Mike Hay, Lizzy Yarnold, Jenny Jones, Winter Sports
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award
 People wave flags as the new Olympic emblems are unveiled during a ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza on July 24, 2015
Five Olympic, Paralympic events cut from UK Sport funding for Tokyo 2020
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
BBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement Gary Neville donates to GB deaf football teamsLouis Smith banned for two months
British Cycling upholds complaint against Shane SuttonFroome: 'Questions remain over Wiggins steroid useTeam GB imposters sneak onto parade busEnnis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
> Great Britain Homepage