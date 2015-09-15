Rio 2016 Olympics
Great Britain

Kristan Bromley announces retirement

Kristan Bromley of Great Britain in action during a Men's Skeleton training session on Day 3 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center on February 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Former world champion Kristan Bromley announces that he is retiring from the skeleton after two decades in the sport.
Former skeleton world champion Kristan Bromley has announced his retirement after two decades in the sport.

Team GB's Bromley, 43, became the first person to win the World Cup title, World Championships and European Championships in the same season in 2008.

He also has an additional World Cup title and two European Championship gold medals.

"I am very proud of representing my country at more than 100 World Cup and championship events and four Olympic Games," Bromley told BBC Sport. "Winning the treble didn't sink in at the time but that was the season I was the most proud of.

"It was the first time in the history of the sport that anyone had won all three competitions in the same year and it came at a time when pretty much everybody had written me off."

Bromley's fiancee, Olympic skeleton silver medallist Shelley Rudman, has confirmed that she will not be part of the British programme this season after extending her maternity leave.

Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain waves after her run during the Women's Skeleton heats on Day 6 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 13, 2014
