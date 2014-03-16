Olympics nav header

Jade Etherington's Winter Paralympic Games cut short by illness

Jade Etherington and Guide Caroline Powell of Great Britain celebrates winning Silvier in the Women's Slalom - Visually Impaired on March 12, 2014
British Winter Paralympic star Jade Etherington withdraws from her final event at the Sochi Games through illness.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2014 at 23:04 UK

British Winter Paralympic star Jade Etherington has withdrawn from her final event at the Sochi Games.

The visually impaired skier, 23, has already won four medals in Russia and had been hoping to add a fifth in the giant slalom.

However, she has pulled out due to illness after consulting with guide Caroline Powell and ParalympicsGB chief medical officer Dr Stuart Miller.

Chef de mission Penny Briscoe told reporters: "While it is extremely disappointing for Jade and Caroline that they won't be able to compete in their final race of the Games, their welfare and well-being is our primary consideration at this time.

"Jade is doing better today, but the demands of ski racing at this level mean that she would not be competing at her best and this potentially puts her safety at risk.

"Jade has had an exceptional Paralympic Games and her performances for ParalympicsGB have been outstanding. Her withdrawal from the final event in no way diminishes her fantastic achievements here in Sochi."

Great Britain are currently 10th in the medal table.

Jade Etherington and Guide Caroline Powell of Great Britain celebrates winning Silvier in the Women's Slalom - Visually Impaired on March 12, 2014
