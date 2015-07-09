Andy Murray says that he will take inspiration from a previous major victory over Roger Federer ahead of tomorrow's semi, but admits it may have little bearing on things.

Andy Murray has revealed that he has been watching re-runs of his 2012 Olympic final victory over Roger Federer in the build-up to their latest clash.

The British number one came out on top at the London Games to make a significant breakthrough in his career.

Murray has since gone on to win two Grand Slam events - the US Open and Wimbledon - but he admits that if he is to taste success on home soil once more then he will have to be top of his game in tomorrow afternoon's semi-final against the second seed.

"I've watched bits of both those 2012 finals in recent weeks but I'm not sure they will have much bearing on Friday's match - it's probably more important to have a look at some of his matches during this Wimbledon," he told BBC Sport.

"I know Roger has been serving very well but it's not just the serve, it's what comes behind it. He has a very good, accurate serve but also backs it up well. People can talk about how good different guys' serves are but how they follow it up when the ball comes back is key.

"On this surface Roger is extremely comfortable from the back of the court, but he likes to come forward as well, and that's what makes his service games tough to break. Roger does tend to play quite quickly on his service games but as a returner I don't mind that so much because there's less to think about."

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Richard Gasquet in the other final-four affair at SW19.